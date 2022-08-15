Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area.

The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island.

You can hear spectators screaming in terror during the struggle between man-eater and man.

"'Holy s–t,' a woman can be heard exclaiming in the background, as other people gather to watch the unfolding spectacle," The New York Post reported.

The footage shows an unidentified man pulling the tail of what is believed to be a sand tiger shark. The species likes shallow waters near shore and "bother people only when people bother them first," according to National Geographic Kids.

In the video, it appears the shark tries to escape the man's grasp and swim back to the water, but he pulls it out onto the sand.

A shark bit a 16-year-old surfer near a Long Island beach just last month. The teen boy was paddling about 20 yards off Kismet Beach on Fire Island when a shark bit him on his right foot, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

"As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety," New York Governor Kathy Hochul previously said in a release. "We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer."



Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Julia Musto contributed to this report.