Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Two people were killed and at least four wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.

A gunman opened fire at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, located about 25 miles northwest of Florence, N.C., at around 2 a.m., Hartsville police said.

WOMAN FATALLY SHOOTS RETIRED TROOPER, INJURES TWO OTHERS AT CHICAGO-AREA CIGAR BAR BEFORE SHOOTING SELF

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that two people had died, police said. Officials did not provide any details on the conditions of those injured or what led to the shooting.

Crime scene tape stretches in front of Mac's Lounge, the scene of an early morning bar shooting on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Crime scene tape stretches in front of Mac's Lounge, the scene of an early morning bar shooting on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

No arrests were immediately made, Hartsville Police Department spokeswoman Lauren Baker told WBTW-TV.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service were assisting with the investigation, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Mac's Lounge, which is located near Coker University, also serves as a music venue, according to its Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.