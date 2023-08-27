Expand / Collapse search
Softball coach charged with stalking, sexually abusing teenager under guise of private lessons: police

Galhouse had 'sent messages to the victim through social media which detailed his affection', according to police

Andrea Vacchiano
A Florida softball coach was arrested Friday over several sex crimes involving an underage player, police say.

Tampa resident Matthew Galhouse, 40, was arrested for sexual battery of a victim between 12 and 18 and sexual activity with teenage victim. He was also charged with stalking, promoting sexual activity with a victim 16 years or younger and traveling to meet a minor.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office reported that Galhouse's victim, who played on the Lady Hawks softball team, reported him to authorities on August 17. The illegal activity began in the spring.

"Beginning around late May 2023, Galhouse spent time with the victim and sent messages to the victim through social media which detailed his affection," Pasco Sheriff’s Office explained in a Facebook post. 

Matthew Galhouse mugshot

Tampa resident Matthew Galhouse, 40, was arrested for sexual battery, stalking, promoting sexual activity with a minor and other offenses. (Pasco Sheriff's Office)

"Galhouse also began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons," authorities added.

The suspect had worked for the Lady Hawks softball team since 2018. Police said that Galhouse had never been employed at a Pasco County school.

Pasco Sheriff's Office exteriors

Pasco Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident.  (Google Maps)

Authorities have not identified additional victims, but they ask anyone with relevant information about the case to contact them at 800-706-248.

Pasco Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. 

