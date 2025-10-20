Soros-backed blue city DA under fire after freeing suspect tied to Miss USA hopeful’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia’s George Soros-backed District Attorney Larry Krasner is facing mounting backlash after a repeat offender — previously released on low bail and freed when Krasner’s office dropped kidnapping and assault charges — was charged in the disappearance of Miss USA hopeful Kada Scott, 23, whose remains were found over the weekend.

At a tense Friday news conference, Krasner blamed "systemic issues" for the suspect’s earlier release on bail — a defense that drew immediate rebuke from victims’ advocates and court officials, who accused the DA of dodging responsibility.

Prosecutors have now filed additional charges against 21-year-old Keon King, escalating the case that has gripped Philadelphia.

King, who is already facing kidnapping, stalking and false imprisonment counts, now faces a new slate of charges including arson, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and causing a catastrophe, after police discovered Scott’s body in a shallow grave behind a former school.

Investigators said King used a burned vehicle to move Scott’s body and that both his phone data and the vehicle link him to multiple crime scenes.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said, "It's still being investigated." She confirmed King’s digital trail places him at every major location tied to Scott’s disappearance and death.

The case has reignited scrutiny of Krasner’s progressive policies and his handling of violent repeat offenders.

Earlier this year, his office dropped an assault and kidnapping case against King when the victim failed to appear in court — a decision that allowed King to walk free on $200,000 bail, even though prosecutors had sought nearly $1 million because of the violent nature of the charges.

At Friday’s news conference, Krasner conceded, "It could have been handled better." But he also cited "systemic issues" in the city’s bail process.

"Ultimately the buck stops here," Krasner said. "It’s not my job to throw other people under the bus. If there’s a decision that is poor — and I believe that was an incorrect decision — then we have to own it and try to do better moving forward."

Krasner said his office withdrew the earlier case because the victim and witness failed to appear, suggesting they were afraid because King was out on bail.

"What I am saying about the bail is that it could have made all the difference in the world," he added.

Court officials pushed back, saying judges are always available for emergency bail appeals, a step the DA’s office chose not to take.

"In light of this truth, the DA’s comments are appallingly disrespectful … a sad attempt to find a scapegoat for his own failings," courts spokesperson Martin O’Rourke said in a statement to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Online criticism followed quickly. Conservative account Libs of TikTok posted on X, "Philadelphia progressive DA Larry Krasner previously DROPPED KIDNAPPING CHARGES against a career criminal with a criminal history who got out on $20k bail. Well he just kidnapped another woman whose remains were just found."

Judge Pat Dugan, who is running against Krasner, also wrote on X, "Larry Krasner wants to blame municipal court judges for the low bail … What he won’t tell you is that he and his office had every chance to appeal that bail decision … and refused to do so."

Krasner countered that late-night bail appeals are often "fruitless," adding, "The unfortunate reality is that some judges don’t want you calling them in the middle of the night. And if you do, they lower the bail — they don’t raise it."

Police said Scott was likely killed soon after leaving work, based on surveillance and phone records. Court records reviewed by The Philadelphia Inquirer show King has a long record of violent offenses, including choking and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Despite that history, Krasner’s office previously dropped multiple charges when witnesses failed to appear. In one incident earlier this year, King allegedly climbed a fence and tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home, and in another, violently choked her — yet the case was dismissed.

Officials read a statement from Scott’s parents expressing immense grief and gratitude for public support.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved daughter, Kada Scott. Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from people across the nation and around the world," the statement read.

"We place our full trust in the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to ensure that the truth is revealed and that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," the statement continued.

City councilmember Anthony Phillips echoed that sentiment, stating that Scott's "life mattered."

"The tragic and senseless death of Kada Scott has left an undeniable impact on our city and our 9th District community," Phillips said. "Kada was our neighbor, a daughter, a sister, and a young woman full of promise whose light touched everyone she met."

Fox News Digital reached out to Krasner's office for comment.

