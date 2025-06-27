Firefighter dies after vacation excursion with family at summer hot spot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina community is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died while snorkeling on vacation in Turks and Caicos with his family.

Jaywon Lyons died earlier this month on a snorkeling excursion on the island shortly after taking a photo, his girlfriend, Sonya Moore, told The Greenville Daily Reflector.

"I rushed over and I literally couldn’t even stand while they were doing CPR," Moore told the outlet. "I had my parents take my son and I just remained with him. We tried to get him stable. He was stable for a while."

Authorities transported Lyons to a local hospital, and Moore tried to schedule an ICU flight back to the United States.

"At the hospital, it just took a turn for the worse," Moore told the Reflector.

Lyons deployed with the Little River Volunteer Fire Department to assist with relief efforts after Hurricane Helene and served at several other North Carolina fire departments over the course of his career, according to the Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department.

"We are sorry to report the loss of our brother Red Oak Firefighter Jay Lyons today in a tragic accident while he was on vacation outside of the country," the Department said in a June 6 Facebook post. "Jay was well-liked here at Red Oak and he made a lasting impression on everyone."

"He was an optimistic person who loved his family," the Red Oak Community FD said.

Edgecombe County remembered Lyons as one of the county's first firefighters in a June 7 Facebook post.

"As one of Edgecombe County’s first firefighters, he served with courage, kindness, and a heart for others. His impact was felt far beyond our team, and all who knew him admired and loved him," the county said.

A GoFundMe for the firefighter titled "Continued help for Jaywon's Family" says Lyons' body was returned to North Carolina on June 23.

Lyons leaves behind two daughters, ages 3 and 1.