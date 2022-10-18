Expand / Collapse search
US
Snow forecast for Great Lakes, 70M people under frost, freeze advisories

Areas of Texas, Florida could see showers, thunderstorms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Over 70 million people are under frost or freeze advisories across the country as far south as the Gulf Coast and Florida.  

WATCH FOR FIREBALLS: ORIONIDS METEOR SHOWER EXPECTED TO PEAK THIS WEEK

Frost and freeze alerts across the U.S.

Frost and freeze alerts across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The U.S. will break record cold highs on Tuesday for many big cities.

Record fall cold high temperatures

Record fall cold high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Moderate-to-heavy snow is slated for the upper peninsula of Michigan.  

The Great Lakes, Northeast futuretrack

The Great Lakes, Northeast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Parts of the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast will see the first snow of the season on Wednesday. 

The Texas futuretrack

The Texas futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up along the tail end of a cold front draped across Texas and stretching through Florida.  

A pattern-changing front forecast for the Northwest

A pattern-changing front forecast for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Another day of above-average temperatures is set for the Northwest, but there is a pattern change coming later in the week which will usher in colder air and snow for the mountains. 

