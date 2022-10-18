Snow forecast for Great Lakes, 70M people under frost, freeze advisories

Over 70 million people are under frost or freeze advisories across the country as far south as the Gulf Coast and Florida.

The U.S. will break record cold highs on Tuesday for many big cities.

Moderate-to-heavy snow is slated for the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Parts of the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast will see the first snow of the season on Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up along the tail end of a cold front draped across Texas and stretching through Florida.

Another day of above-average temperatures is set for the Northwest, but there is a pattern change coming later in the week which will usher in colder air and snow for the mountains.