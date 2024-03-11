Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Small plane crashes in rural Oregon, killing everyone aboard

Crash reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near Madras, OR

Associated Press
Published
A small plane crash in a remote area of central Oregon has killed everyone on board, local authorities said Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Sunday reported the crash outside the city of Madras, and deputies found the site with the help of power company officials.

A small plane crashed Sunday in Jefferson County, Oregon, killing everyone aboard it. (Fox News)

"Due to the extent of the crash there were no survivors," the sheriff's Facebook post said.

Authorities did not specify the number of passengers in the single-engine plane. The sheriff's office says it won't release the names of the victims until identities are confirmed and families are notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA-32. The NTSB will oversee the investigation along with the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff's office said.