Small explosion, fire causes North Dakota hospital to evacuate third floor

A small explosion and fire disrupted care on the third floor of a Minot hospital.

Officials say firefighters were called to Trinity Hospital shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday where the explosion and subsequent fire and smoke caused patients and staff to evacuate the third floor.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and contained the fire to an area around an electrical panel.

The fourth, fifth and sixth floors were checked before the hospital was returned to the building superintendent. No one was injured.

Three engines, one ladder truck, two command vehicles, and two support vehicles responded to the incident, with a total of 16 firefighters and five support staff responding.