Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota
Published

Small explosion, fire causes North Dakota hospital to evacuate third floor

No one was injured in the ND hospital fire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small explosion and fire disrupted care on the third floor of a Minot hospital.

Officials say firefighters were called to Trinity Hospital shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday where the explosion and subsequent fire and smoke caused patients and staff to evacuate the third floor.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and contained the fire to an area around an electrical panel.

ND STORED THOUSANDS OF COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES AT INCORRECT TEMPERATURES FOR PAST 2 YEARS

A small explosion and fire at a North Dakota hospital caused the third floor of the building to be evacuated.

A small explosion and fire at a North Dakota hospital caused the third floor of the building to be evacuated. (Fox News)

The fourth, fifth and sixth floors were checked before the hospital was returned to the building superintendent. No one was injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three engines, one ladder truck, two command vehicles, and two support vehicles responded to the incident, with a total of 16 firefighters and five support staff responding.