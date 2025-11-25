Bodycam shows 'Slender Man' stabber captured by police after escaping group home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released police body camera video shows the moments authorities encountered the missing Wisconsin woman who almost killed her sixth-grade classmate to appease horror character "Slender Man" nearly a decade ago after she walked out of a group home over the weekend.

Morgan Geyser, 23, was located at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois , roughly 25 miles south of Chicago, at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Posen Police Department.

Geyser had cut off her electronic ankle monitor and walked out of her group home in nearby Madison, according to the Madison Police Department . She was last seen with an adult acquaintance at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Body camera video obtained by Fox News Digital shows police responding to a call regarding a male and female loitering behind a truck stop, when they subsequently encountered Geyser and a man sleeping on a sidewalk.

As officers attempted to identify Geyser, she shook her head "no" and told officers, "I don’t want to give you my name."

The officers attempted to reason with Geyser, with one deputy asking, "You’re not wanted for murder, right?"

Following multiple attempts to identify her, Geyser admitted she didn’t want to tell officers her name because she had "done something really bad" and suggested the officers "just Google" her.

Geyser then provided the officers with a fake name, and officers confronted her about lying as they asked if the pair were wanted by authorities.

The back-and-forth continued for several minutes before Geyser relented and wrote her name on a piece of paper for the deputies, resulting in her arrest. Dramatic footage showed Geyser pleading with officers to say goodbye to her companion, insisting the individual did not know her name and adding she "will never see her again."

Geyser was then loaded into the back of a police car, where she remained silent for the duration of the ride.

The male subject located with Geyser was also taken into custody and was identified as 43-year-old Chad Mecca, according to the Posen Police Department. Mecca was subsequently released from custody after being charged with criminal trespassing and providing false information to police, FOX6 reported .

According to Posen police, the pair took a Greyhound bus from Wisconsin to Chicago before walking to Posen.

"She ran because of me," Mecca told WKOW.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 when they lured fellow sixth-grader Payton Leutner into a Waukesha, Wisconsin, park and stabbed her 19 times to please the horror character "Slender Man" in 2014. Geyser pleaded guilty in 2017 to being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide but claimed she was not responsible for the attack because she was mentally ill.

She was initially committed to a psychiatric hospital for 40 years, but a Wisconsin judge permitted her to be released into a group home earlier this year despite prosecutors’ objections.

Geyser's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Geyser is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a hearing on extradition to Wisconsin.

