Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Skunk sprays suspected Washington church burglar before deputies make arrest, sheriff says

Skunk sprayed suspected burglar outside church in Deer Park, Washington, before scampering away

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whoever smelt it, dealt it.

A suspected church burglar in Washington state got a smelly sendoff after a skunk sprayed him just before his arrest last week, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Thursday when deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The caller told deputies that a male wearing a mask over his face and holding a flashlight was seen on a surveillance live feed walking around inside the church and looking at audio equipment.

NAKED FLORIDA MAN WIELDING MACHETE TRIED TO STEAL ANOTHER MAN'S CLOTHES, DEPUTIES SAY

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw a man, later identified as 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson, walk past an open window and then begin to climb out, the sheriff’s office said.

A suspected church burglar got sprayed by a skunk, seen in the lower right side of the above photo, before deputies arrested him last week in Deer Park, Washington.

A suspected church burglar got sprayed by a skunk, seen in the lower right side of the above photo, before deputies arrested him last week in Deer Park, Washington. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office )

Deputies demanded the suspect show his hands and get on the ground.

"He began to follow the commands when suddenly a skunk came running around the corner, approached Simonson, and released its well-known and malodorous spray before fleeing the area," the sheriff’s office said.

Simonson was taken into custody without further incident.

After deputies read him his rights, they said Simonson claimed that he was "wide awake and bored," so he went for a ride on his bicycle and noticed an open church window. 

Deputies said he claimed to have gone home before returning on foot, removing a screen from the window and entering because he was "curious."

Simonson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree burglary. He was released later that day on his own recognizance. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the skunk, deputies said the animal’s whereabout are unknown.

"The skunk is a wild animal and not affiliated with law enforcement or the church," the sheriff’s office advised.