Skilled nursing care facility for veterans breaks ground in Kentucky

Bowling Green Veterans Center will cost $50 million to build and create 120 jobs

Associated Press
Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky.

The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and other officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking.

Beshear said work has been underway for more than 10 years to place a state veterans home in Bowling Green.

Paul said combat veterans deserve quality care and necessary support to adjust to civilian life.