6-year-old NYC girl punched, robbed of scooter in broad daylight

Three teenagers assaulted a 6-year-old girl and stole her scooter in New York City, according to footage released by the New York Police Department.

Surveillance cameras captured part of the July 28 incident, showing the three teenage boys fleeing the scene with the scooter. One of the teens allegedly punched the girl in the chest, and she was treated at the scene.

The girl suffered no major injuries.

Police are still looking for the three boys, described as Black males between the ages of 14 and 16.

One of the teens was wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and red shoes. Another was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and black shoes. The third was wearing a multicolored blue, yellow and orange T-shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.