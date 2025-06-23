Florida’s Operation Dragon Eye rescues dozens of ‘critically missing’ children in massive sting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of children were rescued in a blow to child sex trafficking operations in Florida, officials announced Monday.

Dubbed Operation Dragon Eye, the initiative was spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Office for the Central District of Florida and supported by the state Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP).

The effort involved 20 agencies working in tandem to locate 60 critically missing children and apprehend suspects tied to trafficking, drugs and child endangerment.

"The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission," Uthmeier said in a release. "As your Attorney General and a father of three young kids, protecting children is my top priority. If you victimize children, you're going to prison, end of story."

Authorities said the recovered children ranged in age from 9 to 17, and many of them were missing and at risk of being exploited. The U.S. Marshals Service defines "critically missing" children as "those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure or domestic violence."

The operation uncovered the gut-wrenching realities of sex trafficking — including several young girls who were pregnant, one of them carrying the child of her trafficker.

Officials stressed that the operation didn’t end with their rescue, but each child received immediate medical evaluations and psychological support, with long-term care protocols set in motion.

"The unique part of this operation was the fact that underaged critically missing children were not only recovered but were debriefed and provided with physical and psychological care," said U.S. Marshal William Berger. "This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youths will not return back to the streets to be further victimized."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) also played a central role in the operation. Commissioner Mark Glass assured the parents of missing children that the department will "never stop searching."

"Sixty kids saved. That number sends the message that Florida will never be a safe place for traffickers," Glass said. "At FDLE, we will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. And to any family still missing their child, we will never stop searching until we make sure they are brought home safely."

Eight individuals were arrested during the operation, the agency said. They face a variety of charges, including human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession and drug trafficking. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution is handling the criminal cases, with support from state attorneys in the Sixth and Thirteenth Judicial Circuits. Special Counsel Rita Peters has been appointed to lead the prosecution in the human trafficking case, while two additional trafficking cases remain under investigation.

Sex trafficking continues to pose a persistent threat in Florida, with the state among the top three in the nation for reported human trafficking cases, alongside California and Texas, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

In 2024 alone, according to the agency, Florida received over 1,830 signals, which led to the identification of 1,874 victims. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) found that many victims are minors between the ages of 11 and 17, often lured through manipulation or online platforms.

In response, Florida leaders have stepped up both funding and legislative efforts. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently allocated $4.9 million to expand emergency shelter beds and staff support for trafficking victims, while an additional $900,000 in grant funding was provided to the FDLE.

"Florida is being proactive about stopping human trafficking," DeSantis previously said. "Though our open southern border invites criminal activity like human trafficking, states can combat it with stronger penalties and increased training for emergency personnel to recognize and respond to trafficking, and today I was pleased to institute those measures in Florida."

State lawmakers have also passed legislation to increase penalties for traffickers and mandate trafficking-awareness training for hotel workers, healthcare providers and school staff.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Uthmeier's office for comment.