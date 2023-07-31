Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Single-engine plane crashes into California hangar, killing pilot, 2 others

CA hangar had moderate damage, no hangar employees were injured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said.

San Bernardino County firefighters doused the fire and pronounced the three victims dead at the scene, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, Upland Police said in a statement.

MASSIVE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO SPREAD DUE TO ERRATIC WINDS

Airport hanger

Fire department personnel are shown responding to a small plane crash at Cable Airport in Upland, California, on July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)

The hangar had moderate damage, and no one else was injured, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.