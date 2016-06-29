Siblings arrested in $24 million Miami marijuana bust

Authorities in Miami have seized at least $24 million in cash following the Tuesday arrest of a suspected marijuana trafficker.

The Miami Herald reported that the bust is the largest in the history of the Miami-Dade Police Department and said officers were still counting the money Wednesday.

According to the Miami Herald, most of the cash was bundled in increments of $100, placed in vacuum-sealed bags, and stuffed inside dozens of orange Home Depot-branded buckets.

Tuesday's raid was the culminatin of a six-year--long investigation into Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez. The Herald reported that Hernandez-Gonzalez, 44, ran a North Miami store that sells equipment for indoor gardening. Investigators suspected the business catered to marijuana growers.

In addition to the raid on Gonzalez-Hernandez's house, where the cash was discovered, local police and federal agents raided the store, where they discovered marijuana seeds, marijuana labeled "Super Skunk" and "Chernobyl" and $180,000 in a safe.

Gonzalez-Hernandez, who reportedly admitted instructing his customers on how to grow marijuana, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of money laundering, marijuana trafficking and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, among other state charges. He ws ordered held on $4 million bail.

Gonzalez-Hernandez's sister, Salma Hernandez, was also arrested and charged with drug possession and conspiracy.