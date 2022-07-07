Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Siberian Husky rescued from waters more than mile off New Jersey coast

Siberian Husky, Caiden, was reunited with owner in Union Beach, New Jersey

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A wayward dog was rescued from the waters off the coast of New Jersey on Monday after the pup apparently went for a swim without its owner.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden was found in Raritan Bay after he doggy-paddled about a mile and a half from the shores of Union Beach, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said.

Luckily for Caiden, two sheriff’s officers with the Marine Unit spotted the distressed dog.

"Once the Sheriff's Officers located Caiden, they brought him on board, navigating shallow waters to reunite him with his grateful owner," the sheriff’s office said.

Caiden, a 10-year-old Siberian Husky, was pulled from the waters off New Jersey after he swam about a mile and a half into Raritan Bay.

Caiden, a 10-year-old Siberian Husky, was pulled from the waters off New Jersey after he swam about a mile and a half into Raritan Bay. (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office )

Despite the long solo swim, Caiden didn’t appear to sustain any injuries.

Caiden did not appear to suffer any injuries and was reunited with his owner.

Caiden did not appear to suffer any injuries and was reunited with his owner. (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office )

Union Beach is located about 40 miles from New York City.