Siberian Husky rescued from waters more than mile off New Jersey coast

A wayward dog was rescued from the waters off the coast of New Jersey on Monday after the pup apparently went for a swim without its owner.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden was found in Raritan Bay after he doggy-paddled about a mile and a half from the shores of Union Beach, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said.

Luckily for Caiden, two sheriff’s officers with the Marine Unit spotted the distressed dog.

"Once the Sheriff's Officers located Caiden, they brought him on board, navigating shallow waters to reunite him with his grateful owner," the sheriff’s office said.

Despite the long solo swim, Caiden didn’t appear to sustain any injuries.

Union Beach is located about 40 miles from New York City.