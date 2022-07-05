2 puppies rescued in California after being trapped by 100-pound tortoise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dogs being rescued from holes is something you’ve likely heard of. But, what about a tortoise den?

That’s what happened to two puppies in California who needed to be saved by the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District after they made their way into a desert tortoise’s den and had their exit blocked by the shelled reptile.

The rescue happened on Sunday, June 19, in Yucca Valley – a small town in southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Two teams of rescuers from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District responded to the "a unique public service call" after residents reported that the two pups, Peo and Finn, had been trapped in the den "for multiple hours" because the 100-pound tortoise, Oscar, hadn’t moved from his spot underground – according to a Facebook post from the department.

The canine pair had gone silent, which drew up concern from bystanders who knew the two 5-month-old puppies were stuck in the den.

Firefighters tried coaxing Oscar out and even used fresh watermelon to get him to leave the den. The was attempt unsuccessful, however.

In a second rescue attempt, the two teams then resorted to digging an access hole. Peo and Finn were freed from the den after the firefighters dug into the ground for an hour, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The rescue mission was documented in a video that the agency later shared to Facebook on Tuesday, June 21, which has been edited down to one minute and thirty-one seconds.

Peo and Finn were reunited with their owner, Kathleen.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District reports that the two dogs were unharmed and both were happy to go home.

"We are glad we could assist with this unique call & there was such a positive outcome," the fire department’s Facebook page said.

Desert tortoises are native to parts of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, according to Encyclopedia.com.

Experts estimate that the Mojave and Sonoran deserts in the southwest are home to about 100,000 desert tortoises.