2 puppies rescued in California after being trapped by 100-pound tortoise

5-month-old pet puppies, Peo and Finn, were rescued from a blocked-off desert tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Dogs being rescued from holes is something you’ve likely heard of. But, what about a tortoise den?

That’s what happened to two puppies in California who needed to be saved by the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District after they made their way into a desert tortoise’s den and had their exit blocked by the shelled reptile.

The rescue happened on Sunday, June 19, in Yucca Valley – a small town in southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Rescuers from the San Bernardino Fire Protection District dug an access hole, so they could rescue two puppies from a tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California, The dogs' owner, Kathleen, called for the two pups at the dig site while firefighters worked to retrieve the trapped animals.

Rescuers from the San Bernardino Fire Protection District dug an access hole, so they could rescue two puppies from a tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California, The dogs' owner, Kathleen, called for the two pups at the dig site while firefighters worked to retrieve the trapped animals. (San Bernardino County Fire District / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

Two teams of rescuers from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District responded to the "a unique public service call" after residents reported that the two pups, Peo and Finn, had been trapped in the den "for multiple hours" because the 100-pound tortoise, Oscar, hadn’t moved from his spot underground – according to a Facebook post from the department.

The canine pair had gone silent, which drew up concern from bystanders who knew the two 5-month-old puppies were stuck in the den.

Firefighters tried coaxing Oscar out and even used fresh watermelon to get him to leave the den. The was attempt unsuccessful, however.

Rescuers from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District offered a piece of watermelon to a desert tortoise named Oscar after the group was called to save two puppies who had become trapped in the tortoise's den. The fruit was supposed to coax the tortoise out, but it ultimately didn't work.

Rescuers from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District offered a piece of watermelon to a desert tortoise named Oscar after the group was called to save two puppies who had become trapped in the tortoise's den. The fruit was supposed to coax the tortoise out, but it ultimately didn't work. (San Bernardino County Fire District / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

In a second rescue attempt, the two teams then resorted to digging an access hole. Peo and Finn were freed from the den after the firefighters dug into the ground for an hour, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The rescue mission was documented in a video that the agency later shared to Facebook on Tuesday, June 21, which has been edited down to one minute and thirty-one seconds. 

Peo and Finn were reunited with their owner, Kathleen.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District reports that the two dogs were unharmed and both were happy to go home.

The two rescue teams sent from the San Bernardino County Fire District stopped to take a photo with pet owner, Kathleen, and her two puppies, Peo and Finn, who were rescued from a desert tortoise den. The tortoise in question, Oscar, also joined the photo op.

The two rescue teams sent from the San Bernardino County Fire District stopped to take a photo with pet owner, Kathleen, and her two puppies, Peo and Finn, who were rescued from a desert tortoise den. The tortoise in question, Oscar, also joined the photo op. (San Bernardino County Fire District / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

"We are glad we could assist with this unique call & there was such a positive outcome," the fire department’s Facebook page said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District for comment.

Desert tortoises are native to parts of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, according to Encyclopedia.com.

Experts estimate that the Mojave and Sonoran deserts in the southwest are home to about 100,000 desert tortoises.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.