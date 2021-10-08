Showers, thunderstorms forecast over Southeast ahead of West's early-season winter weather

Showers and thunderstorms continue to bring the threat of flooding over Florida, the Southeast and the southern Appalachians on Friday.

ALABAMA FLOODS LEAVE 4 DEAD, SOME COMMUNITIES UNDER WATER

Temperatures remain above average, especially for the southern and central Plains

The West is about to get very active, with several systems moving in.

At the beginning of next week, a very powerful early-season winter storm will bring freezing temperatures and feet of snow for a very large swath of the region.

That will be the biggest story this weekend.