Texas Rangers

Shots fired, two arrested after firing gun near Texas Rangers World Series Parade: police

A man was arrested after firing shots near the Rangers' World Series parade Friday afternoon.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Arlington Police said a man has been arrested after allegedly firing gunshots in a parking lot near AT&T Stadium, where a lot of fans who attended the Rangers' World Series Parade celebration were parked.

The parade took place Friday afternoon and police say just after 2:30 p.m., people from two cars got into an argument after a driver from one of the cars tried to back out, but the other car was blocking it.

Groups of people from both cars got out and started fighting and police said that's when 37-year-old Tommy Phonthalangsy took out a gun and fired shots into the air.

Police said Phonthalangsy is also a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

Man arrested after firing shots in parking lot near World Series Parade

Dallas-Fort Worth Police arrest 2 after shots fired near Rangers' World Series Parade. (FOX 4 News)

Phonthalangsy was taken into custody, along with 30-year-old Tiffany Keovilavong, who police said was involved in the fight.

Corey Seager speaking at world series parade

Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers speaks on stage during the World Series Championship celebration at Globe Life Field on November 03, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Police say Keovilavong was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

According to police, no one was injured in the fight or by the gunfire.

