2 parents in custody after shots fired outside Alabama elementary school, officials say

Two parents have been taken into custody in Alabama Thursday after shots were fired outside of an elementary school while children were being dropped off, officials say.

The startling scene unfolded around 7:30 a.m. on the third day of classes at Blount Elementary School in Montgomery.

“It looks like that it was a situation where two parents were dropping off their kids for school and they became involved in a verbal altercation while in the drop off line,” Sgt. Jarrett Williams told the Alabama News Network. “That verbal altercation escalated and at least one of the parents produced a firearm and fired shots at the other.”

Williams said no one was hurt during the incident and the school was placed on lockdown while officers responded. One vehicle is said to be damaged.

A school official told the Montgomery Advertiser that the shooting was sparked by a road rage dispute and that it involved two fathers of children who attend the school.

No charges have been filed yet. The type of weapon used in the shooting also was not immediately clear.

The ATF Nashville field office tweeted that agents were dispatched to the scene of the shooting.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.