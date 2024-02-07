Shooting near Philadelphia suburb house fire leaves 2 officers, young girl hurt: report

Two police officers were hurt after authorities responded Wednesday to reports of an active shooter situation in a Philadelphia suburb, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

According to FOX 29, citing East Lansdowne Police Department, two officers and an 11-year-old girl were shot at a residence in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities said that the shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities confirmed to the local station that two officers responded to reports that the 11-year-old girl had been shot at.

When they arrived at the home, both of the officers were shot in the legs.

They were all taken to local hospitals, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence and emergency personnel.

Authorities did not immediately confirm if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.