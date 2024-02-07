Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Shooting near Philadelphia suburb house fire leaves 2 officers, young girl hurt: report

Pennsylvania crews are responding to reports of a shooting on Wednesday afternoon

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Police in Philadelphia suburb respond to possible officer shooting near house fire Video

Police in Philadelphia suburb respond to possible officer shooting near house fire

Philly authorities are responding to an incident in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania where reports indicate that two officers and a young girl have been shot. (Credit: FOX 29)

Two police officers were hurt after authorities responded Wednesday to reports of an active shooter situation in a Philadelphia suburb, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

According to FOX 29, citing East Lansdowne Police Department, two officers and an 11-year-old girl were shot at a residence in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Authorities said that the shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m.

House on fire

At least one police officer was shot near a house fire in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. (WTXF)

Authorities confirmed to the local station that two officers responded to reports that the 11-year-old girl had been shot at.

When they arrived at the home, both of the officers were shot in the legs.

They were all taken to local hospitals, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

Home on fire

Two police officers were shot at when responding to reports that a 11-year-old had been shot at. (FOX 29)

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence and emergency personnel.

Authorities did not immediately confirm if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

