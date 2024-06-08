Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

Shooting near a Los Angeles college kills 1 and wounds 4, police say

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other 4 victims were hospitalized

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting near a college in Los Angeles killed a man and wounded four other people Friday night, police said.

Homicide detectives were involved in a shooting death investigation on the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

DEPUTY SHOT IN COMPTON ATTACK RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

California Fox News graphic

Police in Los Angeles say a shooting near a college killed a man and wounded four other people. (Fox News)

The other four victims were transported to a local hospital and their conditions were not immediately known, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies said the shooting happened near Compton College but was not connected to the school, KCAL-TV reported.

There was no information available about a suspect.