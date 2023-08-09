Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois authorities conducting death investigation after shooting near Crystal Lake leaves at least 4 injured

Crystal Lake is located approximately 50 miles northwest of Chicago

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities in Illinois are conducting a death investigation at an unincorporated Crystal Lake residence after multiple victims were shot, Fox News has learned.

McHenry County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital it responded to a home located at the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday after deputies received a call of multiple gunshots fired.

"Deputies arrived on scene and found four people with injuries ranging in severity," the sheriff's office said.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Sergeant Eric Ellis confirmed authorities were conducting a death investigation but did not clarify how many people were among the deceased. He also did not mention if the victims were related, their ages or their genders. 

LIGHTFOOT PLEDGES TO STAY IN CHICAGO AFTER BEING OUSTED FROM OFFICE AMID SPIRALING CRIME WAVE

Eric Ellis

McHenry County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Eric Ellis said deputies responded at approximately 3:50 a.m. to a call of shots fired at the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road, Crystal Lake, Illinois. (FOX 32 Chicago)

The identity of the victims has not been released at the time of this report.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation with help from the Major Investigation Assistance Team.

CHICAGO MOM KILLED, TODDLER WOUNDED WHEN SUSPECTS UNLOAD ON FAMILY IN LATEST WINDY CITY VIOLENCE

Several houses

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at the 5800 block of Wild Plum road in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Google Maps)

Police vehicle

Police said there is no further threat to the public after four victims were shot in Crystal Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said there is no further threat to the public.

Crystal Lake is located approximately 50 miles northwest of Chicago.