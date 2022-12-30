Expand / Collapse search
Shooting near Indiana factory kills 1, 2 suspects in custody

Justin Hall, 34, of Madison, IN, was found dead after an apparent altercation

Associated Press
One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and two suspects in the killing were taken into custody, state police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. outside Madison Precision Products, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police.

"One person is deceased and there is a subject detained right now. We believe it’s an isolated incident and also that there’s no threat to the public or anyone inside the facility," he told The Associated Press before the second arrest.

When Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Justin Hall, 34, of Madison dead in the parking lot, Wheeles said.

One man is reported dead after an altercation in a southern Indiana parking lot.

Two other men at the scene — 21-year-old Christian Kennedy of Hanover and 36-year-old Matthew Redd of Madison — were arrested on preliminary charges of murder, Wheeles said.

Investigators said the three men went to the parking lot and an altercation led to Hall being fatally shot, Wheeles said.

The investigation is ongoing, Wheeles said.

Madison Precision Products is an aluminum die casting factory located just north of the Ohio River city about 50 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.