Shooting at Kentucky car dealership kills man, injures officer

A police officer was wounded and a man was killed in a shooting at a southern Kentucky car dealership, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening in Bowling Green, a statement from Kentucky State Police said. News outlets reported that it happened at America’s Car-Mart.

The officer suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized and the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, the police statement said. No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

The Bowling Green Police Department posted on social media that one of its officers was wounded and in need of prayers.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it was assisting Bowling Green Police in an officer involved shooting, but did not give further details.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the shooting in a tweet by asking for prayers for the wounded officer.

Kentucky State Police said its Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate.