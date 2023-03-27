Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rand Paul
Published

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says staff member 'brutally attacked,' sustained 'life-threatening' injuries

A suspect has been arrested, according to a DC Metropolitan Police report

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
D.C. Police Chief says violent criminals must be kept in jail Video

D.C. Police Chief says violent criminals must be kept in jail

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee advocated for keeping violent criminals in jail in response to a question about the city's rising homicides.

The office of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul confirmed Monday that a member of his staff was "brutally attacked" on the streets of Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," Paul said in a statement. "I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions." 

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," he added.

BIDEN SIGNS LEGISLATION NULLIFYING DC CRIMINAL CODE CHANGES

Paul's office did not confirm the identity of the staff member who was attacked, however a press released issued by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Monday afternoon said the victim was an adult male who had sustained "life-threatening injuries."

The statement announced the arrest of a suspect, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, "in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense," and that the incident occurred on the 1300 block of H Stree, NE, less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Rand Paul speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 18, 2021.

Sen. Rand Paul speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 18, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DC MAYOR ANNOUNCES VAGUE INVESTIGATION AFTER LONGTIME ADVISER LEAVES OFFICE WITHOUT EXPLANATION

Sen. Paul himself was attacked by a neighbor and sustained serious injuries in 2017. He suffered six broken ribs, including three displaced fractures, and his recovery was complicated by fluid and blood around the lungs and recurrent pneumonia.

Paul and his wife were also previously attacked by a mob as the pair made their way back to a hotel following Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House. One man was charged with assaulting a police officer near Paul at the time but it was later dropped.

Washington Metropolitan Police officers investigated a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 1, 2023.  Isaiah Trotman, 31, was later taken into custody.

Washington Metropolitan Police officers investigated a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 1, 2023.  Isaiah Trotman, 31, was later taken into custody. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crime has been on the rise in Washington, D.C., including the number of murders committed in the city. Last year, D.C. hit 200 murders in consecutive years for the first time since 2003.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics