Shooting reported at Houston school, 'suspect' in custody, police say

Houston police have arrested a suspect in connection to an active shooting at a local school.

The Houston Police Department responded to a call at 11:45 a.m. local time. The shooting occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a Houston Fire spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The spokesperson also confirmed that one individual was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a suspect shortly after, a statement on Twitter said. The officers will continue to search the school for "any other possible suspects" at this time.

The location of the school indicates that the shooting occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, according to ABC 13 Houston.

Students have gathered at West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where parents can pick them up, police said.

A Houston PD spokesperson told Fox News that police have not yet determined what injuries may have occurred, nor could they confirm how many suspects police believe are involved.

A public information officer is on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story check back for updates.