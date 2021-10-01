Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Alabama police officer shot while on duty; suspect arrested

The officer was reportedly in stable condition

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
An Alabama police officer was shot multiple times while investigating alleged drug sales Thursday night, according to reports. 

The Warrior, Alabama, officer was conscious and in stable condition when he was taken to a hospital, WBRC-TV in Birmingham reported. A suspect was in custody. 

The wounded officer was identified early Friday as Det. Lee Glenn, AL.com reported. 

"He was looking better than when he was transported, so that's good news. But I'm waiting on an update from the hospital now," Warrior police Chief Scott Praytor said, according to WVTM-TV in Birmingham. "I would ask for all the people of Warrior to pray for this officer."

The wounded police officer was identified early Friday as Det. Lee Glenn.  (Warrior Police Department)

Praytor said Glenn is a five-year veteran of the department. 

He was in plainclothes but identified himself as police, according to WBRC

The suspect approached Glenn while he was sitting in his car, WVTM reported. When Glenn got out of his car the suspect started to run away and Glenn called for him to stop. The suspect reportedly opened fire. 

The investigation is ongoing.

