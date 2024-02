Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

One person is dead, and six others are hurt following a late Wednesday night shooting in Orlando, Florida, local reports say.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to a home off Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to shots fired at 11 p.m., according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Once on the scene, seven people were located with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene and six others were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police told WESH 2 News.

The TV station identifies the man dead as 21-year-old James Jerry Dawn William III, and that police say the confrontation started between two parties at approximately 3 p.m. in the same location regarding a vehicle that had not been returned on the agreed date.

Police had been called earlier in the afternoon for an alleged assault, but the suspect was not located. Rather, police issued a trespass warning to one of the individuals involved in the alleged disagreement, a police statement to WKMG reads.

Detectives told the CBS station they believe one of the parties involved in the afternoon dispute was involved in the shooting incident later in the evening.

"We are still in the process of sorting out the roles of those injured and identifying the suspects," police said in a statement to WKMG. "We do know there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups and OPD has developed and are working leads in this case. We do believe this is an isolated and targeted incident."

Orlando police did not respond to a Fox News inquiry about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Orlando police by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.