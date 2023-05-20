Expand / Collapse search
Shooting during birthday party in Alabama leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Police have not taken any suspects into custody

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, Friday night left one person dead and three others injured, according to police.

Police responded to calls of multiple people shot in the 900 block of 47th Street North at around 10 p.m. local time, Birmingham Police public information officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a video statement.

Officers arrived at the scene and located one woman and three men injured in front of an apartment building before rendering aid. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service rushed the victims to a hospital for treatment. 

Birmingham Police car

A shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, Friday night left one person dead and three others injured, according to police. (Google Maps)

The men were shot, and the woman suffered injuries not caused by gunfire, police said. One of the men has been pronounced dead. The remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Scene of shooting in Birmingham, Alabama

Screenshot from Birmingham Police Department press briefing of scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that a birthday party was happening in the area when a suspect approached the party attendees and opened fire.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.