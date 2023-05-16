Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Alabama youth baseball coach, umpire get into fight during game

A police investigation is reportedly under way

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A youth baseball coach and an umpire had to be separated during a game Saturday in Alabama.

According to a post on Facebook, the ruckus was between a base umpire and a coach of the DC Patriots of Grand Slam Sports Tournaments.

The DC Patriots are an 11 and under team in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to Grand Slam's site.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bucket of baseballs

The MLB logo on batting practice balls before a game between the Peoria Javelinas and the Mesa Solar Sox at Sloan Park Sept. 21, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. (Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The video of the incident does not show what sparked the fight, but viewers are immediately met with the coach and umpire in a screaming match near the pitcher's mound.

The two appear the make contact with one another, and then the umpire wraps the coach with his arms. The home plate umpire then tries to separate his partner from the coach, and the two fall to the dirt.

Coaches from both sides ran onto the field to break things up, and several children appeared confused as to what to do.

youth baseball

A coach and umpire were involved in a fight during an 11U game Saturday. (iStock)

AARON JUDGE'S PEEK INTO DUGOUT BELIEVED TO BE DUE TO BLUE JAYS TIPPING PITCHES: REPORT

"Our players had to run for the field. Absolutely unacceptable!" Sheri Powers said in her post on Facebook.

Calera Police are conducting an investigation, AL.com reported.

The coach and umpire have not been identified.

According to the site, the DC Dragons were playing in a Mother's Day tournament at Eagle Park in Calera Saturday where they placed first by going 2-0 with a nine-run differential.

Fox News Alabama graphic

The umpire and coach have not been identified, but an investigation is underway. (Fox News )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are scheduled to play in a tournament Saturday in Tuscaloosa.