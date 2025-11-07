Shark attack leaves beachgoers shaken as popular tourist haven goes on alert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular Hawaiian vacation destination has been closed to the public after a surfer suffered a shark bite earlier this week.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, when a surfer was bitten by a shark while swimming in Kaua’i island’s Hanalei Bay, the Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) said in a news release.

The surfer, who is a local resident, suffered injuries to his legs and was treated by first responders at the scene before being transported to nearby Wilcox Medical Center, officials said.

Authorities have not been able to determine any information regarding the size or type of shark, according to the release.

Details regarding the condition of the surfer and if the beach has been reopened were not immediately available.

As a precaution, signs reading "Shark Sighted" and "No Swimming" have been posted throughout the beach, and lifeguards are patrolling the coastline to warn tourists not to enter the water.

The bite came on the same day another nearby beach was closed to swimmers following a reported shark sighting.

Po‘ipū Beach – located just 45 miles from Hanalei Bay – also saw closures this week after a shark was spotted approximately two hours after Wednesday’s attack.

OSB officials reported that a 3-to-4-foot reef shark was seen in the waters near the beach, resulting in authorities closing the area to swimmers, according to the Kaua’i Fire Department.

As of Oct. 12, there had been 16 reported shark bites throughout the United States in 2025, including one attack in Hawaii, according to data from trackingsharks.com.

Last year, there were 71 reported bites — including 47 unprovoked attacks — worldwide, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

The Kaua’i Fire Department and OSB did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.