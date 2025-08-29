Florida beaches claim 9 of top 10 spots for most shark attacks in America, new study shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida beaches dominated a list of the top 10 U.S. beaches with shark attacks dating back several hundred years, according to a new report.

Weather forecasting company Tideschart looked at data between 1642 through 2024 and looked at which beaches had the most shark attacks, with beaches in Florida compiling 9 out of the 10 slots. New Smyrna Beach, Florida, topped the list with 277 shark attacks since 1642.

Ryan Blundell, founder of Tideschart, said there are many swimmers who are unaware of the danger just off the shores of some Florida beaches, but said people shouldn't panic.

"The concentration of shark attacks along Florida's coastline is striking, with New Smyrna Beach in particular standing out as a global hotspot for shark encounters. Many people are unaware that certain beaches pose significantly higher risks than others when it comes to shark activity," Blundell said. "These statistics shouldn't prevent people from enjoying the ocean, but they do highlight the importance of staying informed about local marine conditions and following safety guidelines when swimming or surfing in these areas. Understanding shark patterns and behaviors can help beachgoers make safer choices about where and when to enter the water."

Here's a full list of U.S. beaches with the most shark attacks from 1642 through 2024:

1. New Smyrna Beach, Florida: 277 shark attacks

2. Daytona Beach, Florida: 67 shark attacks

3. Cocoa Beach, Florida: 39 shark attacks

4. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 36 shark attacks

5. Palm Beach, Florida: 35 shark attacks

6. Indialantic Boardwalk, Florida: 30 shark attacks

7. Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida: 24 shark attacks

8. Jupiter Beach Park, Florida: 23 shark attacks

9. Riviera Beach, Florida: 21 shark attacks

10. Cape Canaveral, Florida: 19 shark attacks

10. Isle of Palms, South Carolina: 19 shark attacks

Cities such as Galveston, Texas; Monterey, California and Gulf Shores Public Beach in Alabama were further down on the list.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provided advice for swimmers concerned about shark attacks, which includes staying in groups, advising people not to swim too far from shore and using extra caution in murky waters.

In July, a surfer was bitten by a shark on New Smyrna Beach, which is known as the "shark bite capital of the world."

Matthew Bender, 40, was bitten on his arm by a shark while surfing on July 6, according to a Volusia County Beach Safety spokesperson.



"I felt it clamp down like a bear trap out of nowhere," Bender told Fox 35 Orlando. "By the time I looked down, it was already gone. I never saw the shark, but it bit really forcefully."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.