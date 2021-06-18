Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Shark attack prompts dramatic rescue at Florida beach

The victim was swimming off the coast of Grayton Beach State Park, near Seaside

By Natalie O'Neill | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shark chomped a swimmer’s upper body at a Florida beach Thursday afternoon — prompting a dramatic rescue, fire officials said.

The beachgoer was swimming near a fishing line off the coast of Grayton Beach State Park, near Seaside, when the man-eater attacked, South Walton Fire District tweeted.

The victim was rushed to hospital in stable condition and was expected to recover, according to fire officials.

"First contact with the victim points to this incident being a case of ‘mistaken identity’ as they were swimming near a fishing line when bitten," the department added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire department later hung two red flags at the beach to alert swimmers of a shark in the water.

"We would like to remind the public that the Gulf of Mexico is home to dangerous marine life year-round," the SWFD tweeted.

Other details of the attack were not immediately clear.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

Your Money