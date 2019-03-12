Sex offender trying to abduct 2 boys at California park chased, held down by child’s family, police say

A registered sex offender attempting to abduct two young boys at a California park Monday was thwarted when family members of one of the children chased, tackled and restrained the man until officers arrived, police said.

Marcus DeWitt, 29, was arrested on kidnapping charges after he was caught trying to leave Rosetta Canyon Sports Park with a 4-year-old boy, the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Office said. DeWitt was allegedly lurking in the play area at about 11:30 a.m. Monday when he spotted a 3-year-old boy and initially tried to take him.

CALIFORNIA POLICE ID 'JANE DOE' AFTER 28 YEARS

But officials said DeWitt couldn’t get the child out of the play apparatus, so he picked up a 4-year-old boy and began walking out of the park, located about 59 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

“The victim’s parents and other family members observed the abduction, and were able to catch DeWitt and wrestle the child out of his grasp,” police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeWitt tried to flee the area but another family member took him down and bystanders helped hold DeWitt down until officers arrived.

The children were not injured in the incident.