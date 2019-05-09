Sex offender arrested in 'unusually gory' murder of elderly man claims involvement in six more killings: cops

A convicted sex offender who was arrested in New York City in connection with an “unusually gory” killing of an elderly Florida man told authorities he had been involved in at least six other murders, according to reports.

Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, confessed to the murder of 77-year-old Erik Stocker who was found dead at his Miami Beach home, police said in a statement Wednesday. A source told the Miami Herald police found an “unusually gory” scene as it appeared Stocker had been killed by a sword of some kind.

Police also said Gibson had confessed to his involvement in a half-dozen killings across other states.

“Mr. Gibson also made an additional statement about his involvement in six other murders doing earlier times in his life,” police said in a statement, according to CBS Miami. “He said these occurred in Florida, Georgia and California.”

Police were investigating the claims.

Gibson, whom police said was Stocker’s caretaker, was arrested in New York City earlier this week as a suspect in the man’s killing. At the same time, police also learned he was wanted by U.S. Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender in an Illinois case that goes back nearly two decades, the Miami Herald reported.

Gibson was spotted Sunday morning on an L train platform by transit officers and when the officers tried to take him into custody he became combative, the New York Post reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Once he was in custody, Gibson was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and being a fugitive in another state, police said.

Police said they recovered evidence to support a murder charge against Gibson in Stocker’s death.