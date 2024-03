Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a sanitation worker found the severely decomposed body of a young child stuffed inside a duffel bag.

Just before 10 a.m. on Monday, police said the worker found a black duffel bag with the remains of the young child, believed to be anywhere from 2 to 4 years old, shoved inside.

Officers said the man was doing work in the back of a property in West Philadelphia when he made the discovery.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the child's remains were severely decomposed.

Because of the condition of the remains, police said they are unable to tell if there are signs of trauma to the body.

It is unclear how long the child's body was inside the bag, but police believe it was "probably a while."

The gender of the child is also unknown at this time, police said.

Police said they will work to determine if the body is connected to any missing children cases in the area once the identity is determined.