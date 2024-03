Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tennessee police are searching a Kentucky landfill in connection with the disappearance of a missing 15-year-old autistic boy.

Investigators with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Kentucky State Police, are searching a landfill in Kentucky where trash went from the neighborhood of Sebastian Rogers.

"There is no specific information that indicates evidence related to the search for Sebastian may be there; rather it is an investigative, precautionary measure to eliminate possible options and questions."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT NABBED IN VIRGINIA AFTER ABDUCTING TEEN IN OHIO, TAKING HUNDREDS OF MILES FROM HOME: POLICE

Rogers was last seen in Hendersonville, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville where he lives. Multiple agencies and volunteers have been involved in the search for him, which has covered more than 2,000 miles.

The latest reports came as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared additional photos of Rogers earlier Thursday.

NewsChannel5 reports that authorities were seen in the back of the boy’s family home Thursday, taking photos. The family is cooperating with police and no suspects have been named, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bureau is encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.