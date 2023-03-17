Severe weather to spread across Gulf Coast, Southeast

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms, including the risk for tornadoes, will spread across the Gulf Coast and Southeast.
TEXAS HIT WITH SEVERE WEATHER, TORNADO WARNINGS
The threat of severe storms in the South, Gulf Coast on Friday (Credit: Fox News)
Pockets of heavy rain could cause flash flooding.
Snowfall still forecast through Saturday night in the Midwest, Great Lakes regions (Credit: Fox News)
Heavy snow continues to accumulate over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes with widespread freezing temperatures sinking southward.
Forecast low temperatures in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)
The national St. Patrick's Day forecast (Credit: Fox News)
A wet St. Patrick’s Day is forecast for the eastern third of the county, but we’ll have a drier forecast for the West until the next storm system moves in on Sunday.
