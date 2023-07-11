Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather in Plains to bring risk of flooding, isolated tornadoes

Conditions in Northeast will improve ahead of more thunderstorms

After historic rain and flooding across the Northeast, conditions will begin to improve before the next round of showers and thunderstorms move in later this week.  

A weather pattern forecast across the U.S. this month

A weather pattern locked in through late July across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

River flooding in the Northeast

River flooding across the Northeast over the next few days (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe weather will impact the Plains later Tuesday, bringing the risk of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.  

Heat alerts through Sunday

Heat alerts through Sunday in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Hazardous heat

High temperatures across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The relentless heat continues for the Southwest and across the South, with the possibility for more record-setting temperatures heading into the weekend. 

