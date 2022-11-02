Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Severe weather may impact Plains as West sees snow, rain

Warmer weather will be felt across the East

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
An active weather pattern is setting up Wednesday through the weekend, with heavy snow forecast over the mountains across the West and rain expected along the coast.  

Rain forecast in the West through Sunday

Rain forecast in the West through Sunday

Much colder air will crash into record-setting warmth Thursday and Friday, setting up a potential severe weather outbreak over the Plains. 

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the Plains

Potential record high temperatures on Wednesday in the Plains

That is anticipated to bring large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall.  

Rain forecast in the Plains through Saturday

Rain forecast in the Plains through Saturday

Meanwhile, warmer-than-average temperatures will bring nice weather for much of the eastern U.S.

