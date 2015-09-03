Sens. Booker, Warner, Heitkamp support Iran deal as backers work to block disapproval measure
- Image 1 of 2
- Image 2 of 2
WASHINGTON – The Iran nuclear agreement gained the backing of three more senators — Cory Booker of New Jersey, Mark Warner of Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.
The latest announcements on Thursday boosted supporters' hope they can block a disapproval resolution in the Senate and spare President Barack Obama from resorting to a veto.
Heitkamp said the deal is the best chance to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and keep America safe.
Supporters are aiming to collect 41 votes in favor, which would allow them to block a final vote on the disapproval resolution in the Senate and save Obama from exercising his veto power.
Heitkamp raised the number of backers to 37.