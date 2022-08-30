Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Senior citizen dies after being served dishwashing liquid at California senior home

Three residents were taken to the hospital after they were served cleaning solution as juice by mistake

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said.

Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.

WISCONSIN WIDOW SUES VETERAN'S NURSING HOME OVER HUSBANDS DEATH

"We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family," Atria told the station in a statement.

The facility has suspended employees involved while it investigates, and the facility also is cooperating with authorities, the statement said.

One senior citizen at the Atria Park Senior Living Facility died after she was served dishwashing liquid by mistake. Her daughter said she suffered from dementia and was incapable of feeding herself.

One senior citizen at the Atria Park Senior Living Facility died after she was served dishwashing liquid by mistake. Her daughter said she suffered from dementia and was incapable of feeding herself. (Fox News)

Other details weren't immediately released.

However, Marcia Cutchin told KRON-TV that the dead resident was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Elizabeth Murison Maxwell.

Maxwell arrived at the hospital with "severe blistering of her mouth and throat and esophagus," Cutchin said.

CALIFORNIA DOG RESCUE BRINGS COMFORT TO SENIORS AS WELL AS TO THEIR FURRY FRIENDS

Atria told the family that the substance was an "alkaline cleaning solution that eats protein," she said.

Her mother had dementia and was incapable of feeding herself, she said.

Maxwell leaves eight children and 20 grandchildren, her daughter said.