California dog rescue brings comfort to seniors as well as to their furry friends

Furry friends of all kinds can come from animal shelters, rescue organizations and breeders — but one pet nonprofit is different than most others.

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with a mission to be a resource for senior people and, in many cases, senior dogs.

The Pacific Grove, California, dog rescue works with seniors who need to forfeit their beloved animals due to illness or an inability to care for them — while also functioning as an adoption agency for these dogs.

Carie Broecker, executive director and co-founder, told Fox News Digital exactly how she came up with the idea for the nonprofit after she visited a friend in the hospital.

"I was taking care of a little spaniel mix for a lady who had emphysema," she said.

"She asked me if we should euthanize her [dog] … but [the dog] was healthy at seven years old."

At that moment, Broecker decided she would make sure the dog found a good home when needed.

The organization takes in pets that people can no longer care for — and then adopts them out to other homes.

As she was leaving the hospital after visiting her friend, Broecker came up with the idea of creating a dog rescue for senior citizens who could no longer care for their pets.

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue was born.

The organization has a two-step process. It takes in pets that people can no longer care for — and then adopts them out to other homes.

Every dog taken in by Peace of Mind is given a veterinary exam at the group's on-site veterinary clinic.

Each dog is given a physical workup including blood work to ensure there are no underlying health issues.

After this, the dog is ready to be put up for adoption.

Peace of Mind began 13 years ago with just one volunteer. It has now grown to 1,300 volunteers and 23 paid staff members today.

The dog rescue also offers other services after the adoption process as it continues to stay connected with almost all pets.

Their Helping Paw Program provides financial assistance to senior citizens and low-income pet parents who need help paying for veterinary care.

"Our precious fur baby was suddenly sick, requiring four nights in the hospital," one Helping Paw client said.

"[The] financial assistance allowed us to care for our pet [by] offering him life-saving measures."

If senior citizens have to be admitted into the hospital for any reason and cannot care for their animals, Peace of Mind will place their dogs in a temporary home.

Applicants can submit an online application on peaceofminddogrescue.org.

The application will be reviewed, a visit will be scheduled with the dog and the organization will help if they can.

The rescue also offers a temporary foster care system, so that if senior citizens have to be admitted into the hospital for any reason and cannot care for their animals, Peace of Mind will place their dogs in a temporary home.

"The support I receive as a foster, and the care they give each precious pooch, is remarkable," said one foster volunteer.

"All the volunteers that I have interacted with have all gone out of their way to support me and the dogs I have fostered. I'm honored to be a part of such a compassionate community," another foster volunteer said.

Similar to their intake process, the perpetual care program allows seniors to pre-register their animals with the organization.

If those seniors become severely illness or pass, Peace of Mind will take the pet when prompted.

Broecker said they have roughly 100 dogs in this system right now.

On top of that, they also offer dog-walking services for seniors who are physically unable to walk their dogs.

One client said, "The volunteers you have set me up with have restored my faith in humanity. They have gone above and beyond for my dog!"

This resource is rare among dog rescue organizations.

"I don’t know of any other organization in the country that does the scope of what we do," Broecker said.

The organization hopes to help one senior and one dog at a time.