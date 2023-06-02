Senate OKs bipartisan debt ceiling bill, AI drone simulation kills operator and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ONE STEP CLOSER - Senate votes to approve McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling bill days ahead of default deadline. Continue reading …

NIGHTMARE SCENARIO - US military AI drone simulation kills operator, then takes out control tower. Continue reading …

FASHION FURY - Magazine cover featuring pregnant transgender man sparks outrage. Continue reading …

PUBLIC INTEREST? - AI policy shouldn't come from 'fancy, high-level' meetings, expert says. Continue reading …

VIGILANT VOTERS - How AI will revolutionize politics in 2024, and why voters must be vigilant, writes Brian Athey. Continue reading …

POLITICS

STUDENT LOAN SHOWDOWN - Senate votes to kill $400B student loan handout, setting up a fifth veto for Biden. Continue reading …



INVESTING IN AI - Congress races to research AI-enhanced drones to maintain national security edge over China. Continue reading …

‘WHY DIDN’T HE DO IT IN HIS FIRST FOUR YEARS?’ - DeSantis, Trump continue sparring over campaign promises. Continue reading …

PROFESSOR LIGHTFOOT - Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lands teaching gig at Harvard after leaving office. Continue reading …

MEDIA

THERE IS ‘UNEASINESS’ - Target insider says rank-and-file staffers ‘feel left behind’ by execs ‘without our best interest’ in mind. Continue reading …

‘THIS HAS ME HORRIFIED’ - Ted Cruz goes off on far-left student debate judges. Continue reading …

OUT THE DOOR - Washington Post continues bleeding talent as top editors announce exits. Continue reading …

‘MAKE SURE YOU’RE STANDING. UP ALONGSIDE US’ - Montana transgender lawmaker warns companies like Target. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Lawrence Jones shares mom's best advice — and the one thing he can't leave home without. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CONFESS YOUR SINS - Clergy appeal to high court, urge rebuke of government for COVID crackdown on churches. Continue reading …

CAPITOL HILL Q&A - What are you going to do to protect American jobs from AI? Continue reading …

THREATENING TECH - AI threat landscape could include automated propaganda bots, sophisticated email attacks: Security experts. Continue reading …

ROYAL GUESTS - Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding: Prince William, Kate Middleton join VIPs at lavish ceremony. Continue reading …

HIGH ENERGY - China wants to be energy superpower. Here’s how they can be stopped. Continue reading ...

WATCH: WILDFIRE FROM WINDOW: Nova Scotia residents had to evacuate due to a wildfire in the Halifax area; huge column of fire and smoke was captured on camera by airplane passenger flying above. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Did Biden or McCarthy cave in debt ceiling negotiations? Congress sounds off. See video …

WATCH: Court denies Massachusetts 7th grader free speech request in legal battle with school. See video …

FOX WEATHER

Have a great weekend, stay safe, and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.