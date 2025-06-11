Self-proclaimed 'Jew hater' pleads guilty after targeting victims at NYC protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York man charged with federal hate crimes after repeatedly assaulting Jewish counter-protesters at anti-Israel protests in New York City between 2024 and 2025, pleaded guilty to one count as part of an agreement during a court hearing Wednesday.

Tarek Bazrouk, 20, appeared Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing in federal court, where he was facing three counts of committing hate crimes for allegedly targeting and assaulting Jewish people at three NYC protests related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. A grand jury indicted him last month.

During the status hearing, Bazrouk pleaded guilty to one count as part of an agreement in which a superseding information document was presented. In essence, the document replaces a previously filed indictment in a criminal case.

A bearded Bazrouk appeared in court wearing a tan jumpsuit and black eyeglasses and shuffled through papers while waiting for the hearing to get underway.

RISE IN ANTISEMITIC EXTREMISM FUELS WAVE OF TERROR PLOTS IN THE UNITED STATES SINCE 2020

Judge Richard M. Berman presided over the hearing and began by saying he was informed Bazrouk was planning to plead guilty. After going through some documents and verifying with Bazrouk that was the route he wanted to take, Berman asked him if he wished to plead guilty.

"I wish to plead guilty," Bazrouk said.

Bazrouk then read a statement saying, between April 2024 and January 2025, he assaulted others because of their identity. He further admitted to punching someone Jan. 6.

"I am very sorry," Bazrouk said.

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK LATEST IN ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS RISING ACROSS US IN 2025

He continued, explaining he is Palestinian and started to protest as a way to express outrage over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Bazrouk apologized to his family and community before the judge asked if he was pleading to the superseding information.

"Yes, your honor," Bazrouk said.

The plea was then accepted, and he was found guilty. Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1.

BOULDER, COLORADO SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN FACES MURDER, ASSAULT, OTHER CHARGES

Bazrouk was arrested for three instances of assaulting Jewish people but "remained undeterred and quickly returned to using violence to target Jews in New York City," according to U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton of the Southern District of New York.

The first instance took place April 15, 2024, when Bazrouk, who the DOJ said was wearing a green headband "typically worn by Hamas terrorists," allegedly attended a protest outside the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan.

VIRGINIA MAN CHARGED WITH PLANNING 'MASS CASUALTY' ATTACK AT NYC ISRAELI CONSULATE

He was arrested by the NYPD for lunging at a group of pro-Israel protesters, the DOJ said, and kicked a Jewish college student in the stomach while being taken to a patrol vehicle. The person he kicked was standing near Jewish protesters wearing kippahs, waving Israeli flags and singing Jewish songs.

Bazrouk allegedly assaulted another Jewish student Dec. 9, 2024, during a protest near a university in upper Manhattan, the DOJ said. The second victim was with his brother – both were wearing kippahs – and had an Israeli flag draped across his shoulders while singing Jewish songs.

Bazrouk was accused of stealing their flag and running off. The victim and his brother chased him through the crowd to retrieve it, and after they got it back, Bazrouk allegedly sneaked up beside the second victim and punched him in the face.

At the beginning of this year, on Jan. 6, Bazrouk allegedly committed his third assault on a Jewish person at a protest in Manhattan. The third victim had an Israeli flag draped around his shoulders and was wearing a hat with the flag and a chain with the Star of David.

Bazrouk was wearing a keffiyeh on his face when he allegedly "made contact" with the third victim's shoulder and wrapped his foot around his ankle. When the victim attempted to push him away, Bazrouk allegedly cursed at him and punched him in the nose.

Law enforcement obtained warrants to search a cellphone allegedly used by Bazrouk, which revealed an "antisemitic bias" and "support for anti-Jewish terrorist groups, including Hamas," the DOJ said, citing court documents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bazrouk allegedly identified himself as a "Jew hater" in text messages, called Jewish people "worthless" and said "Allah" wanted "us [to] rid of [Jews]," among other vulgar statements, according to the documents.

The documents added he told a friend he was "mad happy" when he found out family members overseas were part of Hamas.

The DOJ described his phone as "littered with pro-Hamas and pro-Hizballah (sic) propaganda."

Fox News Digital’s Kirill Clark and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.