New York

SEE IT: New York police save horse from icy pond in dramatic rescue

Sly, a 22-year-old quarter horse, fell through the ice while playing with other horses in Saratoga Springs

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
New York police rescue horse stuck in icy pond Video

New York police rescue horse stuck in icy pond

The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the horse was close to freezing to death. (Saratoga Springs Police Department)

A horse trapped in an icy upstate New York pond was dramatically saved by a team of police officers and neighbors from frigid water in a rescue captured on camera. 

Bodycam footage from the Saratoga Springs Police Department shows rescuers struggling to get the horse, named Sly, out of the water Monday. 

Sly, a 1,300-pound, 22-year-old quarter horse, was captured on video flailing his legs as he desperately tried to get out of the pond. 

New York horse rescue

Sly is rescued by Saratoga Springs Police and neighbors in the area Monday.  (Saratoga Springs Police via AP)

The rescuers grunted audibly while trying to pull him out.

"One, two three, pull!" and "C’mon, baby. We got ya!" they said. 

Saratoga Springs Police Officer Kyle Clinton arrived first and helped Sly's owner, Ali Ernst, get the horse's full head back up on the ice.

They were soon joined by others, including two more officers, neighbors and family members.

A group of nine was eventually able to get Sly out of the water. The horse was able to get on his feet within a few minutes.

He was taken to the Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where Ernst works as a technician. 

Horse rescue in New York

Footage provided by Saratoga Springs Police shows the rescue of Sly, a 1,300-pound horse that fell through the ice of a pond in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Monday. (Saratoga Springs Police via AP)

Ernst told The Associated Press Sly was initially hypothermic but had recovered enough Wednesday to return home.

Ernst initially noticed three horses playing on the pond when she came home from work, which was not uncommon, the AP reported. When she looked again, she saw Sly had fallen through the ice. 

Ernst called for help before running to grab Sly's halter to keep his head above the ice

"I was losing the battle to keep him above water alone," she said. "I threw all the rope in the hole and just started pulling it back in sheer hopes that I caught a hind leg, and I did, and we all just started to pull."

Rescuers try to save Sly from the water

This image from bodycam video provided by Saratoga Springs Police shows the rescue of Sly, a 1,300-pound horse that fell through the ice of a pond in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Monday. (Saratoga Springs Police via AP)

Playing on the ice is no longer allowed. 

"There’s an electric fence up around the pond now," Ernst said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.