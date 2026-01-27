SEE IT: Missing teen drives stolen SUV over 115 mph, crosses into oncoming traffic before rollover crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dashcam video captured the moment a stolen SUV, driven by a 17-year-old, barreled through a Georgia residential area and flipped in a rollover crash after leading deputies on a 115-mph chase.

Video released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office shows the teen refusing to stop for deputies, speeding along busy roadways and driving into oncoming traffic during the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle reported out of Newnan, Georgia, a city approximately 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. After hearing the description, Lt. Josh Akin began searching for a red SUV.

After the red SUV blew past Akin and Deputy Sheriff Nelson near Antioch Road, the driver, police said, ignored an attempted traffic stop and initiated a high-speed flight.

Dashcam video shows the stolen SUV swerving into oncoming traffic and hitting speeds over 115 mph on narrow, winding roads.

Recognizing the "extreme risk" to the public, deputies said they were on the verge of calling off the pursuit just as the vehicle lost control and overturned.

After the crash, video shows deputies surrounding the overturned vehicle with guns drawn and ordering the driver to put his hands up before taking him into custody.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Taylor Simpson following the crash. Simpson had been reported missing by the Newnan Police Department. The teen was removed from the vehicle and did not suffer major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Simpson was charged with multiple traffic offenses — including speeding, reckless driving, running a stop sign, passing on a solid yellow line, driving without a valid license and driving too fast for conditions — as well as giving a false name to an officer, obstruction of an officer, theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude police, according to jail records.

Bond was set at $650 for each of six traffic charges, $1,300 for giving a false name to an officer and $1,300 for obstruction of an officer, totaling $6,500. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond.

