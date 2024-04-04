Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Section of California's scenic Highway 1 that collapsed into ocean again closed, more rain is expected

A large piece of the CA road fell away into the sea during rainstorm

Associated Press
Published
close
Person disguised as trash bag snatches package off California front porch Video

Person disguised as trash bag snatches package off California front porch

A suspect disguised as a trash bag was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Sacramento, California, on March 29, 2024. Credit: Omar Gabriel Munoz via Storyful

As more storms approach California, officials have closed a scenic stretch of iconic Highway 1 where a giant section collapsed into the ocean following heavy weekend rains.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office had warned residents of parts of the coastal community of Big Sur to evacuate Wednesday before the road closed later that day. The road was expected to be closed for several days until the weather event passes, the office said. The Carmel Unified School District said the evacuation warning led to the closure of an elementary school and preschool on Thursday and Friday, news outlets reported.

Convoy passage for vehicles through the area being repaired, planned for Thursday and Friday, has been canceled because of the forecasted rain, but was set to resume Saturday, the California Department of Transportation posted on social media. Crews will remain to check for any changes in conditions, officials said.

MYSTERIOUS FIREBALLS SEEN STREAKING ACROSS CALIFORNIA SKY

A chunk is missing from California's Highway 1

A section is missing from Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California, on April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

The collapse occurred Saturday near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles south of Monterey, temporarily stranding as many as 1,600 people in Big Sur. Most of the people trapped there were able to leave when a single lane was reopened Sunday, Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said earlier this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The famous route has seen frequent closures because of collapses, mudflows and rockslides during severe weather.