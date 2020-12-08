Person jumps fencing near White House, is tackled by Secret Service

A person reportedly jumped fencing not far from the White House on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:58 a.m., an individual climbed over fencing near the north court of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) at 17th Street and Pennsylvania NW, and “was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.

DC MAYOR SAYS $1,200 CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PAYMENTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RESIDENTS

The individual was placed under arrest and transported to the Metropolitan Police Department’s second district for processing.

No Secret Service protectees were in the area at the time and White House operations remained unaffected, the spokesperson said.

The suspect did not manage to hop over the main fence surrounding the White House and only entered the locked-down area between 17th Street and the White House, Fox News has learned.

He was tackled in front of the EEOB “north court” on the Pennsylvania Avenue Sidewalk.

Only individuals with hard passes or White House appointments are allowed to pass a so-called “bicycle rack” barrier at 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue that is manned by a U.S. Secret Service officer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Bryan Cole contributed to this report.